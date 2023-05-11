Govt trumpets success of 10 relief projects under THB1.5tn Covid borrowing
The “Khon La Khrueng” shopping scheme was among 10 Covid-relief projects that resulted in an extra 42.32 billion baht circulating in the economy in 2021, the government said on Thursday.
The projects were funded with 184.41 billion baht from the pandemic-relief borrowing decree, said its spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri. The projects are also expected to generate another 8.16 billion baht in tax revenue within three years.
The government passed two emergency Covid-relief decrees in 2020-2021 to borrow 1.5 trillion baht.
Almost two-thirds of the budget for the 10 projects in 2021 – 114.57 billion baht – was spent on reducing electricity bills, subsidising social security employees and employers, and other schemes to soften the Covid impact, Anucha said. These six schemes were aimed at easing financial pressure and delaying non-performing loans, he added
Another 60.29 billion baht funded three projects for economic and social recovery, including phase three of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping scheme, maintaining the employment rate, and creating jobs.
These three projects helped combat unemployment while also promoting digital technology and cashless transactions, he said.
Finally, the government spent 8.61 billion baht on procuring Covid-19 vaccines to combat severe symptoms or death from the disease.
Anucha said all 10 projects were evaluated as "very good" under indicators including consistency, efficiency, impact, and sustainability.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha also thanked Thais for uniting to help the country overcome the Covid-19 crisis, he added.
The government announced in September last year that all 1.5 trillion baht in Covid borrowing had been allocated.