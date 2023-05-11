Govt trumpets success of 10 relief projects under THB1.5tn Covid borrowing

Almost two-thirds of the budget for the 10 projects in 2021 – 114.57 billion baht – was spent on reducing electricity bills, subsidising social security employees and employers, and other schemes to soften the Covid impact, Anucha said. These six schemes were aimed at easing financial pressure and delaying non-performing loans, he added

Another 60.29 billion baht funded three projects for economic and social recovery, including phase three of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping scheme, maintaining the employment rate, and creating jobs.

These three projects helped combat unemployment while also promoting digital technology and cashless transactions, he said.

Finally, the government spent 8.61 billion baht on procuring Covid-19 vaccines to combat severe symptoms or death from the disease.