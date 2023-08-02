Motorway projects costing over THB102 billion await Cabinet approval

He said the M9 motorway project from Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bua Thong had been approved by the public private partnership (PPP) board, and would be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Once they get Cabinet approval, the private sector would be invited to invest by the middle of 2023 or the end of 2024, he said.

"Construction would commence in 2025 and was expected to take three years to complete," he said, adding that the project was scheduled to be in service by 2029.

He said the department is requesting a loan from the Cabinet for the constriction of the M9 motorway project from Bang Bua Thong to Bang Pa-in.

Financing negotiations will follow with the Public Debt Management Office, he said, adding that construction would start in late 2025, and take three years to complete.

The Motorway fund will cover system works and maintenance expenses. The project aims to be operational by 2029, he added.

Piyapong stated that while waiting for Cabinet approval, the department was constructing the three-lane 3901 and 3902 motorway projects, which run parallel to the western Bangkok ring road.

The frontage road must be completed before opening for use, he said, adding that the department had divided the construction project into four contracts.

Furthermore, he said the department would begin constructing a frontage road to the Chao Phraya Bridge this year, using the budget for fiscal year 2023.

If the frontage bridge is completed, it may be gradually opened for motorists, he added.