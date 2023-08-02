Motorway projects costing over THB102 billion await Cabinet approval
The Department of Highways (DOH) aims to seek Cabinet approval for three motorway construction projects worth 102.6 billion baht.
The department is currently undertaking highway construction projects aimed at improving connectivity between Bangkok and other regions. These projects are also intended to reduce future traffic congestion and travel time.
According to the department's deputy director-general, Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, the three projects are:
1. The M9 motorway project from Bang Khun Tian to Bang Bua Thong at a cost of 56.03 billion baht.
2. The M9 motorway project from Bang Bua Thong to Bang Pa-in at a cost of 15.2 billion baht.
3. An extension of the Uttaraphimuk elevated tollway, also known as the Don Mueang tollway, from Rangsit to Bang Pa-in at a cost of 31.3 billion baht.
He said the M9 motorway project from Bang Khun Thian and Bang Bua Thong had been approved by the public private partnership (PPP) board, and would be presented to the Cabinet for approval.
Once they get Cabinet approval, the private sector would be invited to invest by the middle of 2023 or the end of 2024, he said.
"Construction would commence in 2025 and was expected to take three years to complete," he said, adding that the project was scheduled to be in service by 2029.
He said the department is requesting a loan from the Cabinet for the constriction of the M9 motorway project from Bang Bua Thong to Bang Pa-in.
Financing negotiations will follow with the Public Debt Management Office, he said, adding that construction would start in late 2025, and take three years to complete.
The Motorway fund will cover system works and maintenance expenses. The project aims to be operational by 2029, he added.
Piyapong stated that while waiting for Cabinet approval, the department was constructing the three-lane 3901 and 3902 motorway projects, which run parallel to the western Bangkok ring road.
The frontage road must be completed before opening for use, he said, adding that the department had divided the construction project into four contracts.
Furthermore, he said the department would begin constructing a frontage road to the Chao Phraya Bridge this year, using the budget for fiscal year 2023.
If the frontage bridge is completed, it may be gradually opened for motorists, he added.
For the extension for the Uttaraphimuk elevated tollway, he said the PPP board had approved this project, adding that the department would propose this project to the Transport Ministry and the Cabinet.
He added that the department would fund the civil construction, while private firms would manage the project under a 30-year concession agreement.