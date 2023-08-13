2 satellites under Thailand’s Theos-2 project ready to take off
Thailand is expected to launch two satellites under the Theos-2 project later this year, a government spokesperson said.
The satellites, co-developed by British experts and a team of engineers from Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency, include the “Theos-2” main satellite for recording images and smaller “Theos-2A” for exploration.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that the assembly and testing of both satellites have been completed.
She added that the Theos-2 satellite is being kept at the Airbus Test Facility in Toulouse, France and will be launched from a launchpad in French Guiana in late August or September.
“Theos-2A is being kept at Space Inspirium in Chonburi’s Sriracha district,” she said, adding that it is scheduled to be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India's Sriharikota Island in late October.
However, she said, schedules may be affected by the situation and other factors.
Rachada said the government is paying close attention to space technology development in a bid to boost the country’s competitiveness in the space industry.
She said Space Inspirium had the potential to develop satellites in line with international standards.
“The government is also paying attention to boosting personnel skills to support the growth of the space industry,” she said, adding that Thailand aims to develop a 100% Thai-made satellite called “Theos-3”.
She added that outgoing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hoped Thailand will be able to develop this technology on its own in order to push the country towards prosperity and sustainability.