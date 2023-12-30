E-platforms told to submit database of participating businesses

The order would cover major operators Shopee, Lazada, Line Man, and Grab.

Winit said the move was aimed at facilitating the revenue verification process of online platform operators, and was in line with the department’s policy of improving the working process to cope with increasing data of the fast expanding e-commerce industry.

He added that so far the operators were only required to submit the data of their businesses, which was not enough for the department to verify their sources of income based on number of customers of each business and how much they had spent.

The department’s order, issued on December 27, will take effect from January 1. As per the order, operators of electronic platforms that provide services between businesses and customers via electronic channels with revenue exceeding 1 billion baht per accounting period, must submit a database of participating businesses with details of income received from businesses on the platform.

The database must be submitted within 150 days of the end of the accounting period, which is the same time frame as for the filing of the corporate income tax form. For example, if the accounting period is from January 1 to December 31, 2024, they must submit the database by May 2025.

Businesses under the supervision of the Bank of Thailand or Securities and Exchange Commission are exempted from this regulation, added Winit.

He added that operators could submit the database by themselves, or via the department’s electronic channels, which would help save a large amount of paper, as well as strengthen the foundation of the digital tax ecosystem.