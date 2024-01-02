Thailand, China to waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens from March 1
Both Thailand and China have decided to waive visa requirements for their citizens permanently from March 1, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on Tuesday.
He was speaking after the Cabinet acknowledged China’s gesture and agreed to reciprocate in kind.
“China's move has helped boost relations and offers opportunities for tourists of both countries," Srettha said.
He added that the Public Relations Department and related agencies have been tasked with publicising that Thailand is ready to welcome Chinese tourists.
Thailand was the first to offer visa exemption to visitors from China and Kazakhstan in September, followed by India and Taiwan nationals in November. The visa waiver for Chinese and Kazakhstani citizens was set to expire on February 29.
Srettha also said he hopes the Thai economy will improve this year, though there were several factors to consider in the first quarter.
“Since the digital wallet cash handout is expected to launch in February or March, the government is looking for other ways to stimulate the economy, such as promoting tourism, solving the problem with illegal fishing and offering visa exemption,” he said.
He also said he was planning to launch measures to boost people’s income and reduce their expenses, as well as attract more foreign investment.