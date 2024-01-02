Govt awaits Council of State's opinion on 500bn borrowing plan, avoids pressure

Julapun mentioned that the Council of State had earlier informed the government that its opinion would be delivered early this month. "We must approach the council with due respect and allow them time to prudently consider the issue," Julapun emphasized. "We must wait and refrain from inquiring when the opinion will be provided."

The government opted to seek this opinion after critics and the opposition highlighted that the economic situation did not warrant the administration to obtain such a large loan.

Article 53 of the 2018 State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act stipulates that the government may seek off-budget loans or loans not covered by the law on public debt administration in urgent situations requiring action to address critical problems when annual appropriations cannot be promptly fixed.