Srettha advocates for ‘zero student dropouts’, reduced inequality in education

According to his post to various social media platforms, Srettha said he had promoted a reduction of inequality in education many years before taking his current PM post.

“I wish to see Thai children enjoy equality on this issue by reducing the number of child dropouts from the education system to zero,” he said.

He asserted that all children, who are the nation’s hope, should be able to study.

Srettha said that the Equitable Education Fund, along with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, and the Interior Ministry have been tasked to gather extensive data of children who have dropped out, in a bid to seek ways for assisting them.

He added that good news related to driving Thailand towards zero dropouts would be announced this Saturday (December 13).