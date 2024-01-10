Srettha advocates for ‘zero student dropouts’, reduced inequality in education
Thailand is moving toward a “zero dropout” rate in which all children in the country would have an opportunity to study, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.
According to his post to various social media platforms, Srettha said he had promoted a reduction of inequality in education many years before taking his current PM post.
“I wish to see Thai children enjoy equality on this issue by reducing the number of child dropouts from the education system to zero,” he said.
He asserted that all children, who are the nation’s hope, should be able to study.
Srettha said that the Equitable Education Fund, along with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, and the Interior Ministry have been tasked to gather extensive data of children who have dropped out, in a bid to seek ways for assisting them.
He added that good news related to driving Thailand towards zero dropouts would be announced this Saturday (December 13).
Earlier, the PM told 1,220 children, who were honoured at the Government House in Bangkok as “outstanding Thai National Youth for bringing recognition to Thailand” to be grateful to their parents, benefactors and the nation.
He also asked them to become knowledgeble and morally upstanding people, aware of the need to cooperate to build a better society and nation.
“The government is paying attention to the development of children and youth through cooperation with all sectors, in order to enhance education and the quality of life, as well as creating awareness on becoming a good citizens,” he said.
He also praised the Education Ministry and related agencies for their efforts to ensure that children become an important force for the country’s future development.
A representative thanked Srettha and related agencies for holding the event, saying that receiving the honour of "outstanding Thai national youth who brought recognition to Thailand” is meaningful for those youth and their families.
And another representative also vowed to be good and to continue studies to become a good citizen within society and the nation.
After the ceremony, many children screamed out to ask the PM for a selfie. Srettha also gave two thumbs up to children who cheered for Liverpool, which is his favourite football team.