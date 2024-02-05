Cambodia PM's Thailand visit to focus on trade, tourism, and Gulf dispute
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will arrive on his first official visit to Thailand on Thursday with trade and tourism cooperation high on the agenda.
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin will host Hun Manet for talks on economic border development, boosting trade and investment, promoting transport connectivity, and fostering tourism, Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Chai Watcharong said.
The Cambodian government said Hun Manet would also be granted an audience with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Hun Manet and Srettha will witness the signing of various cooperation agreements between Thai and Cambodian government agencies.
Hun Manet’s itinerary includes an official luncheon hosted by Srettha, followed by a meeting with the presidents of the Thai Parliament and Senate, and the speaker of the House of Representatives. He will also deliver the opening remarks at the Thai-Cambodian Business Forum opening ceremony in Bangkok.
Thailand is currently Cambodia’s largest source of foreign tourists, with 1.82 million Thais visiting the neighbouring country last year.
Thursday’s talks are also expected to cover the overlapping claims area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand, the centre of a longstanding dispute over 27,000 square kilometres of potential oil and gas fields.
Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang raised the possibility of discussions on benefit-sharing in the OCA during Thursday’s talks. Sutin, who co-chairs a bilateral working committee on the OCA with his Cambodian counterpart, expressed confidence the dispute could be resolved may be resolved but said it could take some time.
Thursday’s talks would deliver clarity on the Thai government’s OCA policy, including the establishment of a technical committee, he said. He expects Srettha to outline policies on the OCA, with both countries emphasising the need to bring peace and prosperity to border areas.