Cambodia PM's Thailand visit to focus on trade, tourism, and Gulf dispute

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin will host Hun Manet for talks on economic border development, boosting trade and investment, promoting transport connectivity, and fostering tourism, Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Chai Watcharong said.

The Cambodian government said Hun Manet would also be granted an audience with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Hun Manet and Srettha will witness the signing of various cooperation agreements between Thai and Cambodian government agencies.

Hun Manet’s itinerary includes an official luncheon hosted by Srettha, followed by a meeting with the presidents of the Thai Parliament and Senate, and the speaker of the House of Representatives. He will also deliver the opening remarks at the Thai-Cambodian Business Forum opening ceremony in Bangkok.