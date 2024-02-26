Thailand set to strengthen economic ties with Kazakhstan through new MoU

Jakkapong made this announcement on Monday after a recent visit to Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty City and then to the capital Astana. Accompanying him were Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and a group of Thai businessmen.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming MoU, Jakkapong said it would pave the way for clearer policies and directions in trade and tourism between the two countries.

“We witnessed the Kazakhstan government’s determination and intention to welcome Thai businesses to the country for trade and investment. However, we need to learn more about the regulations and logistics, which are currently time-consuming and costly. Still, we believe that the Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, will find a way to expand economic ties with Kazakhstan and other countries in Central Asia,” he said.

During the visit, the Thai delegation gained insights into Kazakhstan’s burgeoning natural and winter sports tourism sectors, particularly ski resorts as well as summer tourist attractions.

Thai businessmen accompanying the delegation also had the opportunity to explore economic prospects in the country by engaging with local enterprises across various sectors, including food suppliers, healthcare services and trade-related industries in Almaty.

