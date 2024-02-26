Thailand set to strengthen economic ties with Kazakhstan through new MoU
Thailand and Kazakhstan are set to expand bilateral ties and subsequently trade, investment and tourism when they sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in April, Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said.
Jakkapong made this announcement on Monday after a recent visit to Kazakhstan’s Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty City and then to the capital Astana. Accompanying him were Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol and a group of Thai businessmen.
Highlighting the significance of the upcoming MoU, Jakkapong said it would pave the way for clearer policies and directions in trade and tourism between the two countries.
“We witnessed the Kazakhstan government’s determination and intention to welcome Thai businesses to the country for trade and investment. However, we need to learn more about the regulations and logistics, which are currently time-consuming and costly. Still, we believe that the Thai government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, will find a way to expand economic ties with Kazakhstan and other countries in Central Asia,” he said.
During the visit, the Thai delegation gained insights into Kazakhstan’s burgeoning natural and winter sports tourism sectors, particularly ski resorts as well as summer tourist attractions.
Thai businessmen accompanying the delegation also had the opportunity to explore economic prospects in the country by engaging with local enterprises across various sectors, including food suppliers, healthcare services and trade-related industries in Almaty.
Chanintr Chalisarapong, a member of the Thai Chamber of Commerce's executive committee, expressed optimism about Kazakhstan’s potential market, given its sizeable population (20 million) and high purchasing power.
“It is an excellent opportunity to promote tourism, medical, and agricultural food to this market. We are very excited to join the government delegation and make connections with the local government,” he said.
He also emphasised the opportunity to promote Thailand’s tourism, medical and agricultural products in Kazakhstan, foreseeing significant economic benefits from increased market penetration.
Chatchawan Sakornsin, Thailand’s ambassador to Kazakhstan, highlighted the Central Asian country’s role as an
alternative market, especially in tourism. Thailand has extended free visas for Kazakhstani passport holders by another six months.
“We are confident that after signing the MoU in April, Thailand’s investment and trade with Kazakhstan will improve even further,” he said.
According to Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion, trade with Kazakhstan was worth more than US$136 million (4.89 billion baht), making it Thailand’s third-largest trade partner among former Soviet states. The main exports are cars, auto parts, rubber products, gems and jewellery, paper, processed food and agriculture.