SK business head praises Thai labourers as Minister visits the nation

The Minister held talks with Samho Development, the construction contractor for the Incheon Metropolitan railway project, which is nearing completion.

Sim Jae-bom, the company chairman, attributed the project’s success to Thai labour and noted that the company has been employing Thai workers since 2013. They said the long association between the company and Thai labourers has made the relationship feel like family.

The company has employed 1,094 foreign workers, of which 1,073, or 98%, are Thai.

According to Jae-bom, Thai workers are diligent, quick learners, efficient, and possess excellent technical skills. These traits are crucial in construction work, which is time-sensitive. Samho plans to continue hiring skilled Thai workers ranging from intermediate to advanced skill levels.

Discussions with the workers revealed that safety and prohibition measures, such as those against drugs and gambling, are strictly enforced here.

Thai workers send home 70-80% of their earnings. The company has a policy to support Thai workers in sending money back home, prioritising it over wasteful spending.