SK business head praises Thai labourers as Minister visits the nation
Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, the Minister of Labour, is in South Korea to discuss expanding the labour market and protecting Thai workers. On Tuesday he visited with Thai workers there and heard praise for Thai workers from a company head.
The Minister held talks with Samho Development, the construction contractor for the Incheon Metropolitan railway project, which is nearing completion.
Sim Jae-bom, the company chairman, attributed the project’s success to Thai labour and noted that the company has been employing Thai workers since 2013. They said the long association between the company and Thai labourers has made the relationship feel like family.
The company has employed 1,094 foreign workers, of which 1,073, or 98%, are Thai.
According to Jae-bom, Thai workers are diligent, quick learners, efficient, and possess excellent technical skills. These traits are crucial in construction work, which is time-sensitive. Samho plans to continue hiring skilled Thai workers ranging from intermediate to advanced skill levels.
Discussions with the workers revealed that safety and prohibition measures, such as those against drugs and gambling, are strictly enforced here.
Thai workers send home 70-80% of their earnings. The company has a policy to support Thai workers in sending money back home, prioritising it over wasteful spending.
A worker from Chiang Mai, employed with the company for 16 months, expressed the importance of foreign workers adhering to Korean laws to ensure rights and good benefits. He mentioned that upon completing their contracts, they can receive bonuses. However, people who come to work illegally would lose welfare benefits and have to pay full medical expenses.
Thai workers said that working in South Korea and Thailand posed similar challenges. However, while they earned 15,000 baht per month in Thailand, they earned 2,000 baht per day in South Korea, with one month’s wages in Korea equalling that of 3-4 months in Thailand.
Phiphat said that Thai workers in professions like welding and construction are in demand in Korea. Efforts are being made to expand this market and encourage those companies that prefer Thai labour. Those interested in working in Korea are invited to apply through legitimate channels, whether via recruitment agencies or the Department of Employment. The Ministry of Labour is involved in ensuring proper recruitment and facilitates testing either through the Department of Skill Development or through company testing facilities.
The Ministry of Labour, along with the Department of Employment and recruitment agencies, conduct on-site visits to various job sites to ensure transparency. This is to assure workers that they will not be deceived or charged for various services and that there will be actual jobs available as announced, said Phiphat.
Chairman Jae-bom spoke about the care of Thai workers. Many Koreans have experience working abroad and the firm understands the financial situation workers face. In addition to the contribution to their family income by working in Korea, the workers can return to Thailand with experience in modern construction techniques and other skills.
Samho Development has hired foreign workers from four countries: Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand; Thai workers comprise 98% of their foreign workforce due to their diligence and superior work performance, said Jae-bom. The company prioritises Thai workers and hopes to help them be happy at work by providing language support and welfare benefits, as well as ensuring quality Thai and Korean food.