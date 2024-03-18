100m-baht funding for Phayao airport EIA added to Cabinet agenda

The Cabinet is scheduled to hold a mobile meeting in the northern province on Tuesday.

Srettha was speaking to members of the press on Monday as he led members of the Cabinet to visit the spot proposed for the airport in Phayao’s Dok Kham Tai district.

“I call on Phayao people to be patient and wait for the airport,” he said. “The airport is now undergoing a feasibility study. Its construction is a crucial factor for upgrading a second-tier province to first tier. After visiting the province, I realised that Phayao has good potential to be developed into a first-tier province.”