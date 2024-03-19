CPP elevate rapport with Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn

The CPP made the announcement in a March 18 press release following Paetongtarn’s meeting with CPP president Hun Sen.

“This trip has contributed to strengthening the cooperation between our two countries and the strategic partnership that was initiated when Prime Minister Hun Manet paid a state visit to Thailand in February,” she was quoted as saying in the release.

During her March 18-19 visit, Paetongtarn – the youngest daughter of former embattled Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra – met with several prominent Cambodian leaders, including Manet, Senate president Say Chhum and National Assembly (NA) acting president Cheam Yeap. She also engaged in discussions with young CPP leaders like Minister of Civil Service Hun Many.

In their meeting, Hun Sen, now chair of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, reflected on Cambodia’s economic situation post-Democratic Kampuchea – the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime led by Pol Pot – noting the transformation of battlefields into zones of peace and borders into areas of friendship, cooperation and development.

According to the press release, the two party presidents deliberated on fostering bilateral economic growth, enhancing infrastructure links and boosting trade, investment and tourism.