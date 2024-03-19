CPP elevate rapport with Pheu Thai’s Paetongtarn
The ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) stated that the visit of Pheu Thai Party president Paetongtarn Shinawatra helps foster bilateral cooperation within state frameworks and parties, particularly the strategic partnership both sides elevated in February.
The CPP made the announcement in a March 18 press release following Paetongtarn’s meeting with CPP president Hun Sen.
“This trip has contributed to strengthening the cooperation between our two countries and the strategic partnership that was initiated when Prime Minister Hun Manet paid a state visit to Thailand in February,” she was quoted as saying in the release.
During her March 18-19 visit, Paetongtarn – the youngest daughter of former embattled Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra – met with several prominent Cambodian leaders, including Manet, Senate president Say Chhum and National Assembly (NA) acting president Cheam Yeap. She also engaged in discussions with young CPP leaders like Minister of Civil Service Hun Many.
In their meeting, Hun Sen, now chair of the Supreme Privy Council to the King, reflected on Cambodia’s economic situation post-Democratic Kampuchea – the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime led by Pol Pot – noting the transformation of battlefields into zones of peace and borders into areas of friendship, cooperation and development.
According to the press release, the two party presidents deliberated on fostering bilateral economic growth, enhancing infrastructure links and boosting trade, investment and tourism.
The Thai delegation visited the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre and the Win-Win Monument to deepen their understanding of the country’s modern history and the Hun Sen-initiated win-win policy that was instrumental in bringing national reconciliation and subsequent development to the country.
Seun Sam, an international policy researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, acknowledged the visit’s importance but noted that various factors influence the ability of the two governments to enhance cooperation as partners.
He cautioned that the evolving nature of Thai politics could adversely affect Cambodia-Thailand relations.
“The relationship between the ruling parties is tied to Thai internal politics. The advancement of strategic partnership cooperation hinges on Thai political stability, involving both powerful and opposition groups,” he observed.
Despite these challenges, Sam acknowledged the positive progress in the two kingdoms’ relations, which had previously been strained.
He advised that more frequent meetings between the two ruling parties, conducted honestly and in accordance with international law, would pave the way for governmental cooperation for mutual benefit.
He also suggested resolving maritime border disputes and cultural controversies.
Samban Chandara
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network