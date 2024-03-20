Thailand’s star buffalo meets Srettha to push for ‘soft power’ status

The nearly five-year-old rare albino buffalo stud was taken to Government House to meet Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to help push for the promotion of Thai buffaloes as a symbol of soft power.

Srettha, who is 192cm tall himself, went nose-to-nose with the magnificent animal, exclaiming “I had no idea that there was ever such a beautiful buffalo before!”

Jittanat Limthongkul, owner of the Wanasuwan Farm, told the premier that there was growing interest in raising the beautiful Thai buffalo breed, and this was the perfect time to promote the species as the country’s soft power.