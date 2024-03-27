Thailand delivers more aid to 20,000 displaced Karen people at Myanmar border
Thailand dispatched a second shipment of aid for some 20,000 displaced Karen villagers across the Myanmar border after aid was handed over by the Thai Red Cross Society on Monday.
On Wednesday, trucks delivered 4,000 sets of basic necessities to be distributed among displaced people from three villages in the Karen State. The sets were handed out by Myanmar Red Cross Society representatives and Karen leaders. The delivery was witnessed by local government officials and non-governmental organisations.
On Monday, the Thai Red Cross Society handed over 4,000 sets of basic necessities to its Myanmar counterpart across the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak’s Mae Sot district.
Wednesday’s delivery was also watched by members of the Thai embassy in Myanmar through a remote observation method provided by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.
Reports say the two shipments of food, tinned beverages and basic toiletries cost Thailand about 5 million baht.