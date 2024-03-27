Thailand delivers more aid to 20,000 displaced Karen people at Myanmar border

On Wednesday, trucks delivered 4,000 sets of basic necessities to be distributed among displaced people from three villages in the Karen State. The sets were handed out by Myanmar Red Cross Society representatives and Karen leaders. The delivery was witnessed by local government officials and non-governmental organisations.

On Monday, the Thai Red Cross Society handed over 4,000 sets of basic necessities to its Myanmar counterpart across the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tak’s Mae Sot district.