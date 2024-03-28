Digital wallet scheme to be finalised in April: PM

In a meeting that lasted just 20 minutes, the committee reached the following resolutions.

1. The Finance Ministry and Budget Bureau must finalise the sources of funding for the scheme that are not from an off-budget loan in the next meeting.

2. The Commerce Ministry must finalise the criteria for businesses to join the campaign, including types of eligible products and services in the next meeting.

3. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Digital Government Development Agency are to summarise progress on the development of an open system to allow business entrepreneurs and financial institutes to join the campaign.

4. The Royal Thai Police must set up investigative and legal procedures for any fraudulent attempts regarding digital money under the campaign.

The committee expects to submit all the final details of the scheme for cabinet approval within the next month, with the registration for recipients and businesses to start within 3rd quarter of this year and the money remitted in the 4th quarter.