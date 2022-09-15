Second reading of cannabis bill aborted due to 'too many additions'

“This is not a political issue,” Prasert clarified on Thursday.

“The ad hoc panel has finished its homework and sent it for consideration by MPs. The homework was to make a pair of shorts but MPs found that the ad hoc panel had sent back a pair of trousers.”

Prasert explained that the original draft, which had passed the first reading, had just over 40 sections but after it was vetted, the number of sections rose to over 90.

“This is an unprecedented increase in new sections during the vetting of a bill. It would have been acceptable if only four or five sections had been added but it was unusual to see over 40 new sections added to the original draft,” Prasert said.

He said had the House proceeded with the second reading, the deliberations would have been difficult because a lot changes would have had to be made.

“So, asking the panel to review the draft would be more in public interest,” Prasert added.

He said the vetting panel had gone too far to change the original draft to indirectly allow recreational use of ganja.

“Several sides have voiced opposition to the vetted draft. This is a sensitive issue and the bill will have an impact on the use of marijuana in the future,” Prasert said.

Meanwhile, Move Forward Party MP Chaithawat Tulathon said the Public Health Ministry should also scrap its directive on ganja and wait for the bill to be enacted.

Chaithawat said removing ganja from the list of narcotics without a control law in place has created a vacuum that has led to abuse of the plant.

Most Move Forward MPs voted to send the draft back to the vetting panel. Only MP Nattapon Suebsakwong voted against sending the draft back.