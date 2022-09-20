Court finds Suthep not guilty of collusion over police station project

The National Anti-Corruption Commission had slapped Suthep, five others including former acting national police chief Pol General Pateep Tanprasert, and construction firm, PCC Development and Construction, with collusion charges in December 2021.

Before the verdict, Suthep told the press that accusatory headlines sparked by the opposition’s attacks had prompted NACC to take the case.

“But I have provided evidence to prove that I’m not guilty,” he said, adding that he respects the court’s verdict.

Suthep said this case had been hanging over him like a sin for the past decade, but his honour and dignity will return if the court finds him not guilty.

“But if the court finds me guilty, my job as a politician will come to an end because I have no new evidence,” he added.