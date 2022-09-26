Coalition’s Chart Thai Pattana to elect new leader, executive board next week
The coalition’s Chart Thai Pattana Party has announced its leader, Kanchana Silapa-archa, will step down to pave the way for party restructuring ahead of the upcoming general election.
A party general assembly has been scheduled next Monday (October 3) to elect a new leader and executive board, party director Nikorn Chamnong said on Monday.
Nikorn said the assembly will also elect a new committee to select election candidates. He added that the restructuring would prepare the party for the upcoming general election.
The Election Commission has set a tentative date of May 7 for the general election, as the current House is due to complete its four-year term in March. However, the government is at liberty to call an early election.
Nikorn said the October 3 general assembly would also see changes to party regulations.
“This will overhaul the party’s structure. The number of executive members will also be changed. All in all, this will reflect the Chart Thai Pattana’s readiness to contest the next election,” he said.
The party has set a target of winning at least 25 seats in the next general election. It currently has 12 MPs.