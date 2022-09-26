Coalition’s Chart Thai Pattana to elect new leader, executive board next week

Nikorn said the assembly will also elect a new committee to select election candidates. He added that the restructuring would prepare the party for the upcoming general election.

The Election Commission has set a tentative date of May 7 for the general election, as the current House is due to complete its four-year term in March. However, the government is at liberty to call an early election.

Nikorn said the October 3 general assembly would also see changes to party regulations.