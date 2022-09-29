Days after joining party, ‘Madame Dear’ takes on important role of training Democrats in effective use of social media

Meanwhile, Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon said the seminar would help create awareness of new techniques and make communication via various channels more effective.

"We believe that this tutoring will benefit people in receiving clear and interesting information," he said.

Watanya participated in the seminar on the topic "Social media and new generation politicians", and urged Democrat members to realise the importance of social media while advising them on ways to access various groups of people.

"Social media is a double-edged sword, which helps facilitate communication but causes fake news at the same time," she said.