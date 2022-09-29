Days after joining party, ‘Madame Dear’ takes on important role of training Democrats in effective use of social media
New Democrat member Watanya Bunnag is playing an important role in tutoring other members to use social media effectively, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said on Thursday.
Jurin, who serves as deputy prime minister and commerce minister, said the party's seminar “Social Media in Advance” from Thursday to Friday aims to enhance party members' ability to communicate with the people.
He added that Watanya, also known as “Madame Dear”, is among the tutors who will enable the party to achieve success in communication.
Meanwhile, Democrat deputy leader Ongart Klampaiboon said the seminar would help create awareness of new techniques and make communication via various channels more effective.
"We believe that this tutoring will benefit people in receiving clear and interesting information," he said.
Watanya participated in the seminar on the topic "Social media and new generation politicians", and urged Democrat members to realise the importance of social media while advising them on ways to access various groups of people.
"Social media is a double-edged sword, which helps facilitate communication but causes fake news at the same time," she said.
The 37-year-old politician said that after leaving Palang Pracharath in August, she had met with the executives of many political parties before deciding to join the Democrats on September 22.
Watanya, the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, had worked as a government whip while in the ruling party. She was a leader of the Dao Roek (Fixed Stars) group of mostly young female MPs actively working in Bangkok.