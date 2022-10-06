Suchatchavee, ‘Madame Dear’ to play key roles in Democrats’ Bangkok campaign: Jurin
Bangkok gubernatorial candidate Suchatchavee Suwansawas and former MP Watanya Bunnag will be key figures in the Democrat Party’s election campaign in the capital, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit disclosed on Thursday.
They will be joining deputy Democrat leader Ongart Klampaiboon, who is responsible for the city, Jurin said.
Watanya, also known as “Madame Dear”, recently joined the Democrats after leaving the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. She is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
Jurin said on Thursday that the trio would lead the Democrats’ campaign in Bangkok in the run-up to the next general election, which has been tentatively scheduled for May 7. He voiced confidence in stronger support for the party, going by the response from the public.
“I am sure we can do better than the last time in Bangkok. Next week, Ongart will unveil important missions that the party assigns to Dr Ae [Suchatchavee] and Madame Dear,” Jurin said.
Suchatchavee came second in the Bangkok governor election in May although the gap between him and the winner, Chadchart Sittipunt, was over 1 million votes.
Jurin on Thursday led a group of key Democrat figures, including Watanya, to visit the office of Krungthep Turakij newspaper, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this month.
Krungthep Turakij is a Thai language publication of the Nation Group.