Suchatchavee, ‘Madame Dear’ to play key roles in Democrats’ Bangkok campaign: Jurin

They will be joining deputy Democrat leader Ongart Klampaiboon, who is responsible for the city, Jurin said.

Watanya, also known as “Madame Dear”, recently joined the Democrats after leaving the ruling Palang Pracharath Party. She is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

Jurin said on Thursday that the trio would lead the Democrats’ campaign in Bangkok in the run-up to the next general election, which has been tentatively scheduled for May 7. He voiced confidence in stronger support for the party, going by the response from the public.