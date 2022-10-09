It's time for Pheu Thai to take over, says Paetongtarn as she urges Prayut to step aside

She pointed out that Pheu Thai has been successful in implementing economic policies in the past, such as increasing the minimum daily wage and promoting the One Tambon One Product (Otop) project. However, she said, Pheu Thai’s policies had been disrupted under Prayut’s leadership.

She added that the first step will be revising outdated laws to promote the soft power of families. The next step, she said, would be to redefine foreign policies and seek new markets and diplomatic ties while trying to create new income sources and reduce household debts.

She added that the party will also seek to amend the charter to leverage people’s power and reduce the power of senators.

In his opening speech, party leader Cholnan Srikaew said that Pheu Thai needed a landslide victory and at least 250 House seats in the next election to ensure its chance of forming a government.

He added that the party will win voters’ faith and confidence through its key economic policies.

Prommin Lertsuridej, chief of Pheu Thai’s policy committee, said if Pheu Thai wins the elections, it will focus on using technology and innovations to solve people’s problems and boost their income. It will also push for an overhaul of the agricultural sector, support small and medium enterprises, as well as create new economic zones.

He added that the Pheu Thai government will also implement a policy granting financial allowances to individuals, so they have funds to start their own businesses. The party will also promote a lifelong learning policy and transform its old Otop policy into a “one family, one soft power” policy, Prommin added.

“General Prayut’s eight years as the country’s leader has widened the economic gap. This government tackled the debt issue by creating more public debts. It took loans to distribute money. But Pheu Thai will tackle debt by creating new sources of income,” Prommin said.

“But we must first win support from the people to help us win the election so we can create solutions for the country.”

Wisut Chai-aroon, a Pheu Thai MP for Phayao, said the party aims to overhaul the agricultural sector so farmers’ yearly income can rise to at least 30,000 baht per rai. To achieve this, the party will use innovative technology to help reduce farmers’ costs and come up with marketing plans to help farmers sell their products and expand their harvests.

Pheu Thai will also implement a debt-moratorium project for farmers, Wisut added.

Paophum Rojanasakul, the party’s deputy secretary-general, said the party would try to create new self-reliant economic zones that have their own educational facilities and public utilities. This would help people and private companies to have more income.

Sutin Klungsang, Pheu Thai’s deputy leader, said the party’s policy of providing financial help to poverty-stricken people will be based on their income. He said to be eligible for the allowance, people must first prove their income is below the poverty line. The allowance will then be calculated to raise the recipient’s income and encourage them to start working to earn a sustainable income, Sutin said.

Nahathai Thewphaingarm, chair of the Pheu Thai’s education and human resources committee, said the party will implement its “lifelong learning, lifelong earning” policy if it becomes the next government.

She said the policy will bring internet connections to all communities and all children will be given tablet computers to promote lifelong learning.