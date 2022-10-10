Time for Prayut to turn his back on Myanmar junta and back a bolder Asean response

Unwavering support for the Myanmar junta will cost Thailand its traditionally strong influence in the regional grouping. If that happens, it will be big a loss not just for Thailand but also Asean.

The bloc was established in Bangkok on August 8, 1967. Since then, Thailand, the only nation in the region that has never been a colony of foreign forces, has always played a decisive role in Asean. It plays the leadership role especially for the other Asean countries where the Mekong River flows: Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Asean foreign ministers are scheduled to hold a special session this month to issue their recommendations to their leaders ahead of their summit in Phnom Penh next month. They are now closer to the opinion that tougher action against Myanmar’s military regime is unavoidable. They will no longer wait for General Hlaing to repent. These bolder measures are supported by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore, while Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei will be unlikely to resist the initiative, as the Myanmar junta has upset them. An option to suspend Myanmar’s Asean membership is not impossible, especially if the leaders agree to amend the 2007 Asean Charter with regard to the non-interference principle.

President Jokowi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have openly expressed their support for dealing directly with Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi and the military. New Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr has also voiced a similar view.

After taking over Asean’s chairmanship from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen next month, President Jokowi will be in a stronger position to facilitate more decisive action against the Myanmar junta.

Prayut can exercise his power and influence to convince Myanmar to follow Asean’s way, or face punishment from the grouping. Thailand has been generally silent about the Myanmar issue. In representing Prayut at the UN General Assembly in New York last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said in his address to the UN Assembly that as an immediate neighbour to Myanmar, Thailand had a vital interest in seeing a quick return to peace and stability in Myanmar.

“Thailand fully supports the constructive role of Asean and believes that Asean is best placed to help Myanmar through the time-tested Asean practice of consultation, cooperation and consensus. Thailand will continue to play an active and constructive role to support this Asean process,” Don said.

The statement was too general and lacked clarity as to whether Thailand would throw its weight behind bolder Asean moves against Myanmar. Thailand used to play a key role in the policy-making of Asean. During the years-long negotiations among the warring parties in Cambodia in the 1980s and early 1990s, Indonesia was the chief negotiator, but without strong support from Thailand, as well as Vietnam, long-lasting peace would never have returned to Cambodia.

Now it is time for Prayut to demonstrate his statesmanship. He must work together with other Asean leaders to help Myanmar’s people gain freedom from the military’s oppression and atrocities.

Kornelius Purba

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network

(The writer is a senior editor at The Jakarta Post.)