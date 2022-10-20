Vocal critic of new Parliament complex construction denies seeking to undermine Sino-Thai's business

Watchara alleged that Sino-Thai had failed to follow the contract and blueprint for several items. For example, he alleged, the walls of meeting rooms of parliamentary panels did not meet the blueprint specifications, and the company had failed to follow the blueprint regarding underground power cables and it allegedly failed to install soundproof doors for the meeting rooms of the parliamentary panels.

Watchara said Sino-Thai had signed a contract to build the Parliament complex for 12.28 billion baht in 900 days. The company has withdrawn all the money but the project has not been completed even after 3,400 days.

Watchara has repeatedly criticised leaks from the ceiling and said that rainwater had got into the building during heavy rains.

For example, he said on October 2 rainwater had leaked from the rooftop of the new parliamentary building down the fire exits to enter all rooms on the fifth floor.

He said rainwater used to leak into the library on the ninth floor and had caused the library ceiling to collapse.

On October 11, Watchara alleged that Sino-Thai had failed to meet the requirements regarding trees that it had to relocate to be planted inside the complex, causing at least 54 trees to die.