Thailand’s oldest political party reeling from possible defections of MPs
A Democrat Party deputy leader on Thursday said the party might be hit by mass defections of its MPs ahead of the general election next year.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Satit Pitutacha admitted that speculation about many Democrat MPs bolting the party had eroded public confidence in Thailand’s oldest political party.
He said the Democrat executive board must take urgent measures to address the speculation on mass defections.
Asked whether the executive board would hold meetings with MPs to prevent them from resigning, Satit replied: “If our people leave, the executives must ponder why.”
But Satit declined to confirm the speculation that Democrat MPs would quit to join the newly-established Ruam Thai Sang Chart (RTSC) Party, which was reportedly formed as a political vehicle for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to retain his PM’s seat after the next general election.
“The information is still not clear,” Satit said.
On Thursday, during a House meeting, Boonthida Somchai (Democrat-Ubon Ratchathani) was seen walking from seats of Democrat MPs to stand among Bhumjaithai MPs when she debated on the flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani province.
Boonthida was among MPs who, it is being speculated, will leave the party, reportedly to join the Bhumjaithai.
When she walked to stand among Bhumjaithai MPs before she debated, a parliamentary official walked after her and placed the Democrat sign in front of her. She laughed seeing the act but did not introduce herself as a Democrat MP when she started the debate.
As per the law, MPs cannot leave their parties without losing House seats, so it is expected that those who plan to switch parties would quit shortly before the election and join a new party to be eligible to run as the new party’s candidates.
The Election Commission has tentatively selected May 7 next year as the election date if the House is not dissolved earlier and it completes its term as scheduled in March.
While active MPs have not quit the Democrat, over 20 former MPs have left the party since the 2019 election. The latest resignation was of veteran Democrat member Trairong Suwannakhiri, who was reported to join the RRSC later. Trairong quit the Democrat on October 27.
RTSC leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga himself quit the Democrat in April before he was elected RTSC leader in early August.