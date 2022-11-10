Thailand’s oldest political party reeling from possible defections of MPs

Boonthida was among MPs who, it is being speculated, will leave the party, reportedly to join the Bhumjaithai.

When she walked to stand among Bhumjaithai MPs before she debated, a parliamentary official walked after her and placed the Democrat sign in front of her. She laughed seeing the act but did not introduce herself as a Democrat MP when she started the debate.

As per the law, MPs cannot leave their parties without losing House seats, so it is expected that those who plan to switch parties would quit shortly before the election and join a new party to be eligible to run as the new party’s candidates.

The Election Commission has tentatively selected May 7 next year as the election date if the House is not dissolved earlier and it completes its term as scheduled in March.

While active MPs have not quit the Democrat, over 20 former MPs have left the party since the 2019 election. The latest resignation was of veteran Democrat member Trairong Suwannakhiri, who was reported to join the RRSC later. Trairong quit the Democrat on October 27.

RTSC leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga himself quit the Democrat in April before he was elected RTSC leader in early August.