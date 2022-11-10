Democrat MP calls for probe into alleged bribery in selecting House caterer
Democrat MP Rangsima Rodrasamee on Thursday called on Parliament President Chuan Leekpai to order an investigation into alleged bribery against a House committee tasked with selecting the food caterer for parliamentarians on their meeting days.
Rangsima said that if the allegation was true, anyone involved with bribery must be punished because they are damaging Parliament’s image.
A member of the selection committee, Rangsima maintained that she had never been lobbied and she did not know who had been lobbied. She said the caterer should be selected based on the quality and taste of food and hygiene.
The MP was responding to an allegation by fellow-Democrat, Watchara Petthong, who had claimed that the selection of food caterer was mired in lobbying and kickbacks.
Rangsima, a representative from Samut Songkhram province, voiced her opposition to calling a new round of bidding to get a new caterer. She said that if bribery was found, catering service for parliamentarians should be completely cancelled as it was “a big waste of the state budget”.
The MP suggested that MPs should instead be given cash cards to buy their meals at the Parliament’s food court. “They can select any food they like, and no particular food shop is favoured. Also, unspent money can be returned to the state,” she said.
Rangsima noted that using catering services costs 1,000 baht for each MP, or about 500,000 baht for each of their meeting days, whether all of the MPs attend the meeting or not. On the days when House meetings were abruptly adjourned due to a lack of quorum, the prepared dinner was often given away to charity, she said.
“House meetings collapse more often now as the House of Representatives is approaching the end of its term,” the MP added.