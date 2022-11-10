Democrat MP calls for probe into alleged bribery in selecting House caterer

Rangsima said that if the allegation was true, anyone involved with bribery must be punished because they are damaging Parliament’s image.

A member of the selection committee, Rangsima maintained that she had never been lobbied and she did not know who had been lobbied. She said the caterer should be selected based on the quality and taste of food and hygiene.

The MP was responding to an allegation by fellow-Democrat, Watchara Petthong, who had claimed that the selection of food caterer was mired in lobbying and kickbacks.

Rangsima, a representative from Samut Songkhram province, voiced her opposition to calling a new round of bidding to get a new caterer. She said that if bribery was found, catering service for parliamentarians should be completely cancelled as it was “a big waste of the state budget”.