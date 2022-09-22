‘Madame Dear’ joins Democrat Party, boosting its prospects in Bangkok

The party’s candidate, Suchatvee Suwansawat, came second in the gubernatorial election with over 250,000 votes, albeit still more than a million votes behind the winner and current governor, Chadchart Sittipunt.

Watanya, also known as “Madame Dear”, said she admired Jurin and other Democrat executives due to their diligence and determination to work for the public. She told the media she has faith in the party’s strong culture as a political institution that has existed for over 76 years.

“This has been reflected in how the party’s MPs voted in Parliament. All of them have free will, with no one owning the party or having the power to dominate it,” she said.

The 37-year-old politician said that after leaving Palang Pracharath in August, she had met with the executives of many political parties before deciding to join the Democrats.

Watanya, the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag, had worked as a government whip while in the ruling party. She was a leader of the Dao Roek (Fixed Stars) group of mostly young female MPs actively working in Bangkok.