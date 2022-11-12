Ex-spokesman lauds Prayut’s EV vision, predicts another term as PM

“Over the past eight years, Gen Prayut has taken Thailand and the Thai people to progress through his quick and serious work,” Thanakorn said.

He believes the prime minister is working silently for the country’s future and economic progress, “without resorting to political PR”.

Thanakorn also voiced confidence that Prayut would succeed if he sought another term in office, due to huge support from voters who trust him.

The former spokesman also asked opposition politicians to focus on working for the people instead of “playing old politics” and resorting to discrediting the government.

Thanakorn had to step down as spokesman for Prayut’s government in August when he became a party-list MP of the ruling party, replacing the office holder who quit the party and lost her MP seat.

In October, PM Prayut spelt out his three-pillared strategy aimed at boosting welfare, distributing wealth and putting the country on the right track. The strategy calls for the development of three key areas — the EV industry, infrastructure, and banking.

Prayut said the EV industry would grow to become one of the world’s largest and Thailand should join this trend now to capitalise on the wealth generated.

“If we succeed, it will set our country on a path to prosperity for another 20 to 30 years.”