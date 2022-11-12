Ex-spokesman lauds Prayut’s EV vision, predicts another term as PM
General Prayut Chan-o-cha's government is making great headway in pushing for Thailand to become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, former government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.
He said the country has attracted many big electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to set up EV plants and EV battery factories. These include BYD, which is China’s top EV maker, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MG, GWM, and Volt.
Thanakorn said these carmakers have chosen Thailand as their production base for the domestic market as well as for other Southeast Asian and Asian countries.
Also, Thailand's very own Energy Absolute (EA) has the region’s largest lithium battery factory in Chachoengsao province, he said.
Thanakorn, a party-list MP of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, congratulated the prime minister on his government’s success in bringing “economic prosperity” to the country.
He also praised Prayut for his three-pillared strategy to drive Thailand forward — and developing the EV industry is one of them.
“Over the past eight years, Gen Prayut has taken Thailand and the Thai people to progress through his quick and serious work,” Thanakorn said.
He believes the prime minister is working silently for the country’s future and economic progress, “without resorting to political PR”.
Thanakorn also voiced confidence that Prayut would succeed if he sought another term in office, due to huge support from voters who trust him.
The former spokesman also asked opposition politicians to focus on working for the people instead of “playing old politics” and resorting to discrediting the government.
Thanakorn had to step down as spokesman for Prayut’s government in August when he became a party-list MP of the ruling party, replacing the office holder who quit the party and lost her MP seat.
In October, PM Prayut spelt out his three-pillared strategy aimed at boosting welfare, distributing wealth and putting the country on the right track. The strategy calls for the development of three key areas — the EV industry, infrastructure, and banking.
Prayut said the EV industry would grow to become one of the world’s largest and Thailand should join this trend now to capitalise on the wealth generated.
“If we succeed, it will set our country on a path to prosperity for another 20 to 30 years.”