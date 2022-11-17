Protesters rally during Apec week, demand Prayut dissolve Parliament

Leader Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon said the protest aimed to criticise the government under Prayut and the Bio-Circular Green (BCG) economy model policy as this is being pushed through without getting any opinions from the public.

She mentioned three demands to Prayut:

1. Cancel the BCG policy and related regulations as the “public’s opinion wasn’t taken into account and the policy affects the country’s resources”;

2. Suspend his role as host of the Apec Summit as he lacks any “righteous right to sign agreements with Apec leaders”;

3. Dissolve Parliament, while the Constitutional Court must pass organic bills on the election and the Office of the Election Commission must be clear on the calculation process for MPs and electoral districts. A new election must also pave the way for the drafting of a new constitution to respond to people’s demands.