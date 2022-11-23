Court endorses constitutionality of new political party bill

The amended bill’s sections in question would also allow people charged in criminal cases, corruption cases, gambling and drug cases, money laundering and human trafficking to be members of parties if they escape imprisonment.

The senators also expressed concern that the new party bill that would allow provincial committees of a party to nominate election candidates would violate the charter. They said the charter requires the people or ordinary party members to nominate candidates based on constituencies instead of provincial committees selecting candidates based on provinces.

The court will formally inform the Parliament president of its decision and the Parliament president will inform the prime minister to send the bill for royal command and enact it.

The political party bill is one of two organic laws for organising general elections. The other bill is the MPs election bill, on which the court will make a decision on November 30.

A group of 105 senators asked the court to consider whether Sections 25 and 26 of the election bill violated the charter or not.

Section 25 would cancel the prohibition in the previous election law on the counting of votes in constituencies, where by-elections need to be held, as votes for sharing party-list House seats.

Section 26 would cancel a requirement in the previous election law for recalculating party-list House seats in a year if some constituency MPs are found to have cheated in the election.

Political observers fear that if the court rules against the election bill, there could be a political vacuum and the next general election might not be held unless the House speeds up passage of a new election bill in time.

So far, the Election Commission has tentatively set May 7, 2023, as the date for the next election.