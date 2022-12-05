PPRP woos veteran politician Mingkwan just in time for 2023 general election
Former deputy PM Mingkwan Saengsuwan should formally join the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) next week, a high-level government source said on Monday.
The source explained that core members of the party have reportedly spoken to Mingkwan several times and both sides have decided h will join the party’s economic team.
“Mingkwan should be formally introduced as a member of its economic team next week,” the source said.
The source added that Mingkwan has been given time to make preparations for the shift before he is formally welcomed to the party by Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, who is also PPRP leader.
Mingkwan, a former director of the Mass Communication Organisation of Thailand (MCOT), was credited for modernising Channel 9 and transforming it into Modern Nine TV. The 70-year-old veteran politician was also credited for getting MCOT privatised and turned into a listed public company.
He was also among those who unsuccessfully resisted the 2006 coup that ousted the government of Thaksin Shinawatra. He helped Thaksin declare a state of emergency in Bangkok on the phone from overseas by broadcasting it on MCOT.
The following year, Mingkwan was approached by the People’s Power Party, which wanted him to become head of the party’s economic working group.
On February 6, 2008, Mingkwan took office as deputy PM for economic affairs and commerce minister in the government of late Samak Sundaravej.
On October 2 this year, the new Rak Puen Pa Thai Party decided to change its name to Okas Thai (Thai Opportunity) and elected Mingkwan as its leader.
However, he has keep a low profile until it was reported a few weeks ago that he has joined PPRP to take charge of its economic policies ahead of the general election next year.
Mingkwan is joining the ruling party amid reports that a group of some 40 PPRP MPs might follow Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party.