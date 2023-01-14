Pheu Thai meet Chinese trade delegation to build bilateral ties ahead of polls

Pheu Thai leader Chonlanon Srikaew welcomed the delegates led by Chen Zhou, deputy chief of the department, on Friday. The team arrived in Thailand earlier this week and met Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan on Thursday to discuss China’s investment plan in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

At the Friday meeting, Zhou said he realised the potential of Thailand’s Otop products in the Chinese market back when he had visited Chiang Mai as director-general of the Commerce Department.

He said he hoped to restore trade ties by promoting export, import and investment between the two countries now that the Covid-19 situation has improved.

Zhou also promised that China will boost the import of agricultural goods from Thailand, promote mutual tourism and support the transfer of technology and innovation, especially in the digital economy.

In response, Chonlanon said that Thailand has maintained positive ties with China for several decades, especially during the Thai Rak Thai and Pheu Thai administrations.

The opposition leader added that in the upcoming general election, the party intended to use the promotion of Thai-Chinese relations as one of the main policies to attract voters who want to see more bilateral cooperation. He said he believes Thais have a strong bond with the Chinese people and consider China a sister country.

“Pheu Thai has prepared policies to drive more trade agreements, promote investment, mutual import-export, tourism, as well as the exchange of technology, innovation and culture with China for the benefit of people of both countries,” he said.