Bhumjaithai Party tops political donations amid Thai election countdown
The Bhumjaithai Party headed by Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul topped the list of party donations in November, as the countdown to a general election began.
Bhumjaithai received 26 million baht from 85 donors, outshining the opposition-leading Pheu Thai as well as the United Thai Nation Party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
According to Election Commission data, the top donors to Bhumjaithai in November were:
- Nam Kam Construction Ltd Part with 10 million baht
- Narathep Amarangkura (3 million baht)
- Thasanee Photaros (2 million baht)
- Kamphol Asavachoke (2 million baht)
- Supattha Sontaeng (2 million baht)
- Thawat Benjapolchai (2 million baht)
- BSC Operations Group (1 million baht)
- Tanavis 2020 Co Ltd (1 million baht)
- Boonsong Sirimaskasem (1 million baht)
Anutin has announced he will be Bhumjainthai’s sole prime ministerial candidate for the election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
Pheu Thai meanwhile received donations to the tune of 16 million baht in November.
Its top nine donors were:
- Pongsak Raktapongpaisarn, a Pheu Thai core member, with 4 million baht
- Jutharat Menasvet, a close friend of Khunying Pojaman Damapong (3 million baht)
- Puangphet Chunla-iad, Pheu Thai’s Bangkok election director (2 million baht)
- Sermsak Pongpanit, former Pheu Thai minister (1 million baht)
United Thai Nation, which Prayut joined recently to seek another term, received three million baht from three donors:
- Chaicharn Upaphan, managing director of TPS Glass Coating Co, 1 million baht
- AYW Corporation Co Ltd (1 million baht)
- EN Soft Co Ltd (1 million baht)
Other parties that received donations in November included:
- Kla Party (800,000 baht)
- Democrat Party (598,000 baht)
- Move Forward Party (251,591 baht)
- Thai Civilized Party (250,000 baht)
- New Path Party (200,000 baht)
- Prachachart Party (50,000 baht)
Palang Pracharath led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan is banned from receiving donations due to its status as the ruling party.