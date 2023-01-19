Bhumjaithai Party tops political donations amid Thai election countdown

Bhumjaithai received 26 million baht from 85 donors, outshining the opposition-leading Pheu Thai as well as the United Thai Nation Party of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

According to Election Commission data, the top donors to Bhumjaithai in November were:

- Nam Kam Construction Ltd Part with 10 million baht

- Narathep Amarangkura (3 million baht)

- Thasanee Photaros (2 million baht)

- Kamphol Asavachoke (2 million baht)

- Supattha Sontaeng (2 million baht)

- Thawat Benjapolchai (2 million baht)

- BSC Operations Group (1 million baht)

- Tanavis 2020 Co Ltd (1 million baht)

- Boonsong Sirimaskasem (1 million baht)