Move Forward upbeat on sweeping up Bangkok seats in general election

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Monday that he based this announcement on the feedback the party received from recent visits to several areas in the capital, namely Bang Kapi, Thon Buri and Yaowarat.

He said the biggest sign was the warm welcome he and tentative Move Forward candidates received when they visited Yaowarat or Bangkok’s Chinatown on Sunday.

“People gave us a warm welcome and provided us with moral support as well as wished us electoral victory,” Pita said.