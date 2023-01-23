Move Forward upbeat on sweeping up Bangkok seats in general election
The opposition Move Forward Party said it is confident it will capture all 33 Bangkok House seats in the upcoming general election.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Monday that he based this announcement on the feedback the party received from recent visits to several areas in the capital, namely Bang Kapi, Thon Buri and Yaowarat.
He said the biggest sign was the warm welcome he and tentative Move Forward candidates received when they visited Yaowarat or Bangkok’s Chinatown on Sunday.
“People gave us a warm welcome and provided us with moral support as well as wished us electoral victory,” Pita said.
“This backs our belief that we will win all 33 Bangkok seats.”
The general election has tentatively been set for May 7 provided the incumbent House of Representatives is not dissolved before it completes its four-year term on March 22.
Pita said his party’s election slogan, “Good Politics, Good Economy, Good Future”, indicates that Move Forward does not just want to change the government but also change the country for the better.
“We need to tackle issues at the source by amending the Constitution to prevent the ‘3Ps’ from returning to power,” Pita said, referring to the brothers in arms PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong “Pock” Paochinda.
Pita also said his party will seek to improve state welfare for poor people from birth to old age and seek to support small businesses. He added that Move Forward will field candidates who are young and experts in different fields.