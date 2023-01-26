No way for Thaksin to escape jail if he returns, says ex-minister and legal expert

“Khun Thaksin is still a rich man who can fly anywhere in the world – except Thailand,” said Nipit Intarasombat, an eight-time MP for Phatthalung.

“He can’t land here yet. All he can do is look down on his motherland when his plane flies past,” Nipit, a former culture minister and deputy Democrat leader, said in a Facebook post.

Nipit was responding to Thaksin’s bold announcement on Tuesday night that he would “definitely return” to Thailand this year.