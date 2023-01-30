Korn pledges to create Thai spiritual tourism industry with THB1bn per province

"Spiritual tourism is now trending globally," he said, offering the examples of Hong Kong’s Guan Yin statue, Japan’s Asakusa Kannon Temple, and the cathedrals of Europe.

Korn said Watcharapong Radomsitthipat, the party's economic adviser, had played an important role in promoting new spiritual landmarks in Thailand such as the Luang Pu Thuad statue in Ayutthaya and Ganesha statue in Chachoengsao.

He added that international tourists are drawn by the interesting stories surrounding Thailand’s many religious landmarks.

Korn said the party would use 1 billion baht per province to promote existing spiritual attractions or create new ones.

The investment would generate “enormous revenue", he promised.