EC seeks Google’s help to raise awareness on election, restrict access to fake news

EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said he sought the help during a meeting with representatives from Google Thailand.

Phermsak Lilakul, Google Thailand’s government affairs and public policy manager, led a team of staff to meet Sawaeng at the EC head office to find out about the preparations and strategies for holding the upcoming general election.

During the meeting, Phermsak briefed Sawaeng about Google Thailand’s operations that could help the EC in organising the election.