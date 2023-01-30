EC seeks Google’s help to raise awareness on election, restrict access to fake news
The Office of the Election Commission (EC) on Monday sought help from Google Thailand to help launch awareness campaigns about the upcoming election and restrict access to fake news.
EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee said he sought the help during a meeting with representatives from Google Thailand.
Phermsak Lilakul, Google Thailand’s government affairs and public policy manager, led a team of staff to meet Sawaeng at the EC head office to find out about the preparations and strategies for holding the upcoming general election.
During the meeting, Phermsak briefed Sawaeng about Google Thailand’s operations that could help the EC in organising the election.
Sawaeng expressed confidence that the cooperation from Google would make the upcoming election more trustworthy and receive more public acceptance.
