Thai Sang Thai presents new, young faces for 7 Bangkok constituencies
Thai Sang Thai Party on Sunday unveiled a group of new-generation members who will contest for MP seats in seven Bangkok constituencies.
The party’s candidate for Pom Prap Sattru Phai- Samphanthawong-Phra Nakhon, Suwadee Puntpanich, said she and other new members want to work towards helping Thailand overcome conflicts.
"Khunying Sudarat [Keyuraphan], who is the party's PM candidate, will lead the people to victory as she wants to see Thailand improve and move forward,” she said.
Suwadee also vowed to successfully implement all of Sudarat’s policies.
Suwong "Bank" Jintarak, the candidate for Lat Phrao-Wang Thong Lang constituency, promised to become the voice of the people.
The candidate, who runs an auto components import business, will run under the slogan: “Use Bank to tackle your problems”.
“Politics is about people of all ages cooperating to bring changes to the country,” said Panitarn Prachuabmoh, a candidate for Bang Na-Phra Khanong constituency.
He is the son of former Bang Na MP Pol Lt-Colonel Kulthon Prachuabmoh, who was part of Pheu Thai Party during the tenure of then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Kulthon is now the deputy leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party.
Kiti Wongkularb, candidate for the Thawi Wattana-Nong Khaem constituency, has promised equality, while Yannawa-Bang Kho Laem candidate Narutchai Bunnag promises to rely on the law to help people.
Kiti works in real estate and was an athlete at Suankularb Wittayalai School in his younger years. Narutchai, meanwhile, has completed master’s degrees in law at Cornell University and the University of Southern California.
Narutchai is also former Parliament president Marut Bunnag's nephew.
Rattanamongkol Lerttaweewit, who will contend for a seat in Din Daeng, has vowed to tackle the scourge of drugs.
Patchari Nijsiripat, a former CEO of biomass fuel company NRE, will contest from the Khlong San-Thonburi constituency. NRE sold cooking oil cheaply during the Covid-19 pandemic to ease people’s burden. “We can do it if we have the intention,” he said.
Thai Sang Thai was set up on March 23, 2021, by Sudarat after she stepped down as leader of Pheu Thai Party.
Members of her former party reckon the new party has a good chance of winning up to 16 seats in the Northeast. Thai Sang Thai Party also has a strong standing in Bangkok’s Sai Mai and Don Mueang areas.
Thailand’s general election is tentatively scheduled for May 7 this year.
