Thai Sang Thai presents new, young faces for 7 Bangkok constituencies

"Khunying Sudarat [Keyuraphan], who is the party's PM candidate, will lead the people to victory as she wants to see Thailand improve and move forward,” she said.

Suwadee also vowed to successfully implement all of Sudarat’s policies.

Suwong "Bank" Jintarak, the candidate for Lat Phrao-Wang Thong Lang constituency, promised to become the voice of the people.

The candidate, who runs an auto components import business, will run under the slogan: “Use Bank to tackle your problems”.

“Politics is about people of all ages cooperating to bring changes to the country,” said Panitarn Prachuabmoh, a candidate for Bang Na-Phra Khanong constituency.

He is the son of former Bang Na MP Pol Lt-Colonel Kulthon Prachuabmoh, who was part of Pheu Thai Party during the tenure of then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Kulthon is now the deputy leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party.