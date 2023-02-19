Thai Liberal Party promises to nationalise PTT, cut down energy prices

She added that the price of refined oil can also be cut because it is bloated with a variety of taxes.

Napaporn pointed out that most of Thailand’s natural resources are in the hands of private local and foreign firms.

“We can launch specific laws to regulate PTT for the benefit of the people,” she said.

She added that her party’s policy will be to use the profit earned from selling fuel to offer more welfare benefits via platforms like the state welfare card.

Napaporn said the aim will be to shift Thailand from determining its oil price based on Singapore’s import prices. Also, she said, if her party is in the government, it will suspend mixing ethanol to fossil fuel when the price of ethanol is higher.