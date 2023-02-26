Thai voters want a down-to-earth, helpful prime minister, poll finds
Down-to-earth and helpful to the people are the two top qualifications voters require of the next prime minister, a recent opinion poll shows.
The result of the opinion survey, conducted by Suan Dusit University’s Dusit Poll from February 20 to 23, was announced on Sunday.
Asst Prof Sorasak Munsilp, deputy dean of Suan Dusit’s Law and Political School, said 1,031 eligible voters nationwide were asked to list the qualifications they expect of their new prime minister on a scale of 1 to 10.
The five qualifications that won the most points were:
• 8.18: Down to earth, helpful to people
• 8.14: Far-sighted with a modern attitude
• 8.04: Being capable and having good knowledge
• 7.99: Fluent in economic and financial affairs
• 7.98: Capable administrator
When asked to name the achievements or projects of political parties that may influence votes, the respondents said:
• 49.24%: State welfare
• 36.30%: Wage increase
• 26.72%: Debt restructuring, debt reduction
• 21.68%: Improving people’s quality of life
• 16.64%: Economic stimulus programmes
Respondents were allowed more than one answer to this question.
Sorasak said Dusit Poll used the results to conclude that about 22 million voters aged 18 to 42 prefer prime minister candidates who are decisive leaders, with self-confidence, good vision and a modern attitude.
He added that some 29 million voters, who are at least 43 years old, prefer a prime minister who is accessible to the people. Sorasak said this group of voters prefers parties that promise to reduce debt and build state welfare for the underprivileged.