Prayut has slight edge in Deep South, poll finds

The results of the poll, announced on Sunday, found that 19.82% of respondents in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat preferred Prayut as the next prime minister.

He did not, however, have a commanding lead.

Second and third choices – Prachachart Party leader Wan Mohammad Noor Matha and Pheu Thai Party’s PM candidate Paetongtarn Shinwatra – had the support of 17.55% and 16.73% of respondents, respectively, the poll found.

The poll interviewed 1,100 eligible voters by telephone from February 10 to 20.