Thai voters to shun parties without anti-corruption policies: survey

The survey was conducted from January 5 to 25 among 2,255 respondents by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand.

Asked whether they would vote for a party that has no policy to fight corruption, 83.6% of the respondents said no.

When asked to explain their answer, 72.2% said they could not trust a party without anti-graft policies as it lacked transparency from the beginning.

Respondents were also asked whether they would vote for a candidate who offered money in exchange for their vote. The overwhelming majority (86.2%) said no. However, 13.8% of respondents affirmed that they would vote for a candidate in exchange for payment.