Pheu Thai leader confident of landslide victory, making senators’ vote in PM election 'inconsequential'

Political observers see sense in Cholnan’s bold announcement, as some of the conditions initially set in the 2017 Constitution have been removed or will soon expire.

One of the provisions seen as designed to help former coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha stay in power is to allow senators to join MPs in electing the prime minister after a general election. But this clause will expire in 2025.

As a result, the upcoming election may be the last time senators could take part in electing the prime minister.

Moreover, the number of senators will drop from 250 to 200 after the current Senate's tenure expires in 2024.

After the 2019 election, the voting powers of 250 senators made it hard for the Pheu Thai, which came out on top in terms of MPs, to win power. Pheu Thai had to make way for a coalition led by Prayut’s Palang Pracharath Party.

Another key factor — the one-ballot electoral system — which was aimed at reducing the number of seats a party could win in the lower House, has been amended to a two-ballot system. The one-ballot system used in the 2019 election allowed up to 26 parties to share House seats and Prayut managed to form a coalition with 19 partners.

But the new electoral system reduces the number of party-list House seats to 100 and uses the number to calculate the base score for distributing the seats, thus making it hard for small parties to win even a single party-list MP seat.