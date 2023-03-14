Ratchaburi policewomen who dragged protester away were only doing their duty: police chief

Damrongsak said the two policewomen, who were seen covering the mouth of the protester while dragging her away from the scene, appeared to be simply carrying out their security protocol for the prime minister's visit.

The elderly woman was dragged away from Ban Pong Community Hall in Ratchaburi on Monday morning where a crowd was waiting to greet Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha after she allegedly started shouting curses at the PM.

Witnesses said a plainclothes policewoman quickly covered the woman’s mouth and tried to push her out of the crowd. As the woman remained defiant, other officers had to forcefully drag her out to an area behind a parked van.