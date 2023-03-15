Taking a hard look at soft power in Thailand

He wants to send professional Thai chefs to every corner of the globe – he’s aware the restaurants are already there, but expressed chagrin the recipes are not always exactly the same as at home – and launch a seven-language online Thai culinary academy to promote Thai food.

“Thai seafood dip will soon be in every household around the world because it cannot be duplicated as the chilies grown in Thailand are the most fragrant,” Chumpul said.

Sorathep Rojpojchanarat, president of the Restaurant Business Club, urged the government to end the ban on selling alcohol between 2pm and 5pm, saying: “If the government truly understands the importance of the food and restaurant business, it will become a super soft power for Thailand's future economy.”

He also urged the government to use movies, documentaries and Netflix to showcase Thai food and its history.

Thai street food can be elevated, he said, adding that the government should dedicate an entire agency to promoting the Thai restaurant business around the world.

Politicians, meanwhile, had their own takes on soft power.

Suwat Liptapanlop, chairman of Chart Pattana Kla Party, said his party had colour-coded soft power. White is for spirit-seeking tourists, yellow for cultural exports, green for food, and blue for wellness, Suwat explained.

The creative industry could be used to promote soft power through a fund for international festivals, he suggested.

Sita Divari, secretary of the Thai Sang Thai Party, took to the stage wearing elephant pants.

“Soft power is combining Thainess – such as food, spas, and boxing – with a global mindset. It has to be pushed by the people who understand it,” Sita said.

He wants local liquor to be Thailand’s soft power.

Abhisit Laisatruklei, representing the Move Forward Party, was not the most upbeat speaker.

“People in the creative industry today have no future,” Abhisit said.

“Creativity is being hindered by oppressive laws.”

Laws that block creativity have to be removed to turn the creative economy into a national industry, he explained, adding that funding is also an issue.

Jiraporn Sindhuprai, a representative of the Pheu Thai Party, said the party had three soft-power policies – before naming at least four.

Its “one family one soft power” project would create 20 million jobs, while its plan to offer free courses will re-skill workers, she said.

Thailand’s creative content agency will develop the ecosystem for all industries at home, while Thai diplomats will help create opportunities for Thais around the world.

“Thailand must be a democracy and be accepted by every country in the world,” Jiraporn said.

Watanya Bunnag, who leads the Democrat Party's working group on political innovation, said the key to opening the door to global soft power is to push the arts and entertainment industry.

“Foreigners get to know Thailand through the entertainment media, but it is they who control the game and our story, not us. We can only hope they speak about Thailand in a good way,” she said.

More funding for creative ideas is needed, said Watanya, who is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.

Nikorn Chamnong, chairman of the policy and strategy committee of the Chartthaipattana Party, proposed setting up a fund to help failed businesses and promote street food.

“We need to be careful not to copy South Korea,” he said, referring to the country’s success in promoting its music, television and movies globally.

Each of the political party representatives ended the seminar with a closing point.

“Soft power is a national treasure,” Suwat said.

“People should not give up on the government and political parties have to listen,” Sita said.

“Soft power belongs to everyone and to make it work we must give everyone equal opportunity,” Abhisit said.

“Our party is different because we think big and know how to execute. We are able to do everything that we promise,” Jiraporn said.

“If we can successfully push Thai soft power globally, we will be able to reduce inequality and give people more opportunities,” Watanya said.

“In a world where sustainability is a big deal, Thailand will get attention by proposing soft power that is environmentally friendly,” Nikorn said.

