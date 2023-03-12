Soft power, debt moratorium, Koratnomics among policies aired by 7 parties in NationTV debate

Kanok Wongtrangan, secretary of Chartthaipattana's policy and strategy committee, called on voters to exercise their ballots at the general election, which has tentatively been set for May 7.

He said his party has devised policies to tackle problems faced by farmers in the Northeast, like cheap rice, expensive fertiliser and rising debs.

“The party has come up with agriculture innovations to generate income for farmers," he said.

Kanok explained that one of the innovations was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from growing rice and boost productivity by 20 to 25%. Apart from increasing harvests, he said, farmers can generate extra income by selling carbon credits.

"This method will also mitigate the debt burden among farmers," he said.

He said the party would offer a subsidy of 3,000 baht per year for seniors who are disease free, and set up a service centre for the bedridden.

He also vowed to improve the education sector, so people can find jobs more easily.

Democrat deputy leader Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich said her party’s policy is to show responsibility to the public and the nation by strengthening the country’s fundamentals.

“The party successfully improved Thailand’s agriculture sector during former PM Abhisit Vejjajiva’s tenure as prime minister,” she said. Abihsit was Democrat leader when he became Thailand’s 27th prime minister from December 17, 2008, to August 5, 2011.

She also promised that all Thais will get better education and quality of life under a Democrat government.

Pheu Thai's secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong said a third of Thais living in the Northeast are suffering from dire poverty and have no access to medical treatment.

He said his party’s policy is to boost revenue in the region by cashing in on its soft power and increasing the daily minimum wage to 600 baht. The monthly salary for people with a bachelor's degree will also be increased to 25,000 baht, he said.

Apart from this, Pheu Thai also plans to develop the infrastructure linking Nakhon Ratchasima to the Laotian capital of Vientiane as well as China to attract more tourists and boost trade.

He added that the party will also offer a debt moratorium and boost the country’s revenue via soft power and smart farming.

Pheu Thai plans to promote Nakhon Ratchasima as a city of exhibitions and healthcare to create jobs. It will also work on improving existing policies, such as the 30-baht healthcare scheme and village funds.

PPRP deputy leader Wirat Rattanaset, meanwhile, said his party will increase the state welfare subsidy from 300 baht to 700 baht, as well as offer subsidies to the elderly.

"In addition, all Thais will be able to purchase benzene and diesel at 25 baht and 26 baht per litre, respectively," he said.

He also said his party would focus on infrastructure.

Move Forward’s policy campaign manager Parit Wacharasindhu said his party believes that people in the Northeast are coping with serious problems like debts, floods, drought and unemployment.

"Almost 3 million people from the Northeast have moved to Bangkok and other big cities to seek jobs,” he said, citing the Bank of Thailand’s data.

He said his party would tackle issues in the Northeast from four aspects:

• Amending laws related to land possession for farmers

• Creating jobs for locals by improving public services, such as making tap water potable

• Boosting the authority and jurisdiction of provincial agencies

• Reducing inequality among people

"The party will not allow Thailand to remain unchanged,” he said, adding that the party will create alternatives for people.

Related stories:

Udon Thani voters want Paetongtarn as next Thai PM, survey shows

Democrats add more campaign pledges, Move Forward focuses on medicine

Democrats woo Bangkokians with promises of clean air, green spaces