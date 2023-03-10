Nation Group lines up comprehensive coverage of upcoming election
As part of its "Road to the future" campaign, Nation Group (Thailand) Plc is committed to giving people reliable and comprehensive information from the start of the campaign until election day, group CEO Shine Bunnag said on Friday.
Shine, who is also the chairman of the Executive Committee of Nation Group, said: "This election is not just an election. It represents a turning point for Thailand.”
“Those who can adjust to the current global challenges, including geopolitics, sustainable economic trends, and the pandemic, will benefit greatly,” he said.
The company aims to provide trustworthy and accurate information that people could rely on while making election-related decisions, he added.
In collaboration with several educational institutes, Nation Group is also planning to conduct the “Nation Poll”, with an accuracy rate of up to 97% for results in Bangkok and 93% for results in other provinces.
“The poll will cover all 400 electoral districts countrywide, with sample size totalling as many as 150,000 people from different backgrounds,” director of Nation Poll, Chettha Sapyen, said.
He said that Nation Poll would collect data by interviewing people face-to-face rather than using telephone calls to do so.
“We choose to use a random selection method to acquire information from all eligible voters since it is more reliable, given that some groups of people, such as many of the disabled, do not have mobile phones,” he added.
The poll's results will be released twice: in the middle of April, and on May 8–9.
Aside from its survey, Nation has purchased Out-of-Home media and plans to utilise data visualisation in an effort to reach a wide range of people, as it is collaborating with many data technology companies, such as Wevis and Boonmee Lab.
All 10 of Nation Group's media outlets are currently making efforts to include more political content in preparation for the election. One such programme is “Nation Analysis” – an in-depth political analysis show utilising data from Nation’s local journalists.
The information that the local journalists obtain will be sent to the local news agency for validation and will then be forwarded to the editorial departments of the network for further verification before reporting it, Pakorn Puengnet, the managing editor of Nation TV 22, said.
Before the election, Nation Group plans to host many debate forums, the first of which is titled: ”Thailand's Future: Soft Power - Dream or Reality", on March 14.
