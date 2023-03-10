Nation Group lines up comprehensive coverage of upcoming election

Shine, who is also the chairman of the Executive Committee of Nation Group, said: "This election is not just an election. It represents a turning point for Thailand.”

“Those who can adjust to the current global challenges, including geopolitics, sustainable economic trends, and the pandemic, will benefit greatly,” he said.

The company aims to provide trustworthy and accurate information that people could rely on while making election-related decisions, he added.

In collaboration with several educational institutes, Nation Group is also planning to conduct the “Nation Poll”, with an accuracy rate of up to 97% for results in Bangkok and 93% for results in other provinces.