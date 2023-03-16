Change Party of former online lottery platform owner to hold caucus next week

Pichet Sathirachaval, a former Palang Pracharath party-list MP, said the Change Party would hold its first caucus on March 23 when the party would announce the names of key supporters and core members.

The owner of Kong Salak Plus, Nanthawat Nakwisut, launched the party after being forced to shut down the lottery platform following raids by officials.

Pichet said he himself had not formally joined the party as there was still enough time to apply for its membership to be eligible to contest the next election as a Change Party candidate.