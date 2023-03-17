2023 election: number of voters in each generation

Gen X and Y hold the key

The number of voters in both age groups is a crucial variable in determining who will win the election.

Generation X has the highest number of voters followed by Gen Y, who add up to 31,235,618 people. Most of these voters are of working age and subsequently, several parties are developing policies that will win over these generations.

Another interesting demographic is the elderly, as the number of qualified voters above the age of 59 (Baby Boomers and Silent Gen) comes up to 13,416,852 people.

However, several votes in these age groups may face problems with physically going to vote at ballot stations.

Parties that can take these strongholds tend to prevail in the election.