Senator Upakit denies links to suspected Myanmar drug boss or Prayut’s party

Amid tears, Upakit said he was a victim of political persecution although he has no connection with the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP) of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Upakit insisted he had rented his building to UTNP leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga long before Pirapan would use it as the head office of the UTNP and clarified that he did not know Prayut, UTNP’s tentative prime minister candidate, in a personal capacity.

During a debate in February, Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome alleged that the UTNP had a tycoon with links to drug trafficking as its financial supporter. Without naming Upakit, Rangsiman said the UTNP has its head office located inside the building owned by a senator allegedly linked to the drug trade.

Rangsiman alleged that the senator had escaped arrest because of interference by the government. He alleged that the senator had helped a Myanmar drug boss to launder money via businesses along the Thai-Myanmar border.