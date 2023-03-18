Bhumjaithai Party uses convoy to introduce its Bangkok MP candidates

The convoy was led by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the party’s leader, and Buddhipongse Punnakanta, its election centre chief.

The party will divide the metropolitan area into four zones: inner Bangkok, northern Bangkok, eastern Bangkok, and Thonburi, said Buddhipongse, formerly minister of digital economy and society.

“Each zone will have a different strategy for tackling problems that local residents face,” he said. “We believe that no party has ever done this before.”

The city’s government cannot fix every problem alone and needs help from the national government, he added.

Anutin said the 33 candidates had been carefully selected to serve the people of Bangkok. The Bhumjaithai Party will win the next election and become the ruling party in a new government, he said.