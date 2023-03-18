Bhumjaithai Party uses convoy to introduce its Bangkok MP candidates
A Bhumjaithai Party convoy whisked through the capital on Saturday to introduce the party’s candidates for all 33 constituencies to voters.
The convoy was led by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the party’s leader, and Buddhipongse Punnakanta, its election centre chief.
The party will divide the metropolitan area into four zones: inner Bangkok, northern Bangkok, eastern Bangkok, and Thonburi, said Buddhipongse, formerly minister of digital economy and society.
“Each zone will have a different strategy for tackling problems that local residents face,” he said. “We believe that no party has ever done this before.”
The city’s government cannot fix every problem alone and needs help from the national government, he added.
Anutin said the 33 candidates had been carefully selected to serve the people of Bangkok. The Bhumjaithai Party will win the next election and become the ruling party in a new government, he said.
Anutin said he was not worried about a petition calling for the Election Commission to investigate the party for allegedly receiving illegal donations from a construction company.
Former massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit on Friday filed the petition and urged the Election Commission to dissolve the party, saying it had violated the Political Party Act.
It is people’s right to ask the commission to investigate any political party, Anutin said, adding: “We are ready to clarify all legal issues with the commission.”
Chuwit alleged that the party had accepted donations from Burijarearn Construction.
On March 3, the Constitutional Court suspended Bhumjaithai member Saksayam Chidchob from his post as transport minister after it accepted a petition accusing him of using a nominee to hold shares in the construction company.
The company won 2.21 billion baht worth of contracts from the Transport Ministry from 2019 to 2022.
The Bhumjaithai Party has not told any of its MP candidates to counter sue Chuwit as he has claimed, Anutin said.